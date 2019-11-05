Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for the use of a performance-enhancing drug.

Collins tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, league says. https://t.co/p8rVl51PT8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2019

The 22-year-old big man in his third NBA season out of Florida tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2.

Through five games this season, Collins is averaging 17.0 points per game on .516 shooting, 8.8 boards and 1.6 assists over 32.2 minutes a night.

Collins will begin his suspension on Tuesday night when the Hawks play the San Antonio Spurs. He will be eligible to return on December 23 when the team visits the Cleveland Cavaliers.