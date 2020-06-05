Atlanta Hawks star player Trae Young played in an organized basketball game in his native state of Oklahoma on Wednesday, according to The Oklahoman.

According to the newspaper, the 25-year-old Young participated in a game for the Skinz League, a local Pro-Am league. The Hawks guard was reportedly the only NBA player that played in Wednesday’s game but The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Terrance Ferguson was also slated to play, but tweeted he had to sit out because of team restrictions. Thunder rookie Darius Bazley reportedly played on Monday night.

One of Young’s first possessions in organized basketball since the NBA shut down, not bad: https://t.co/PwsgrYyqnp pic.twitter.com/FxK1vhpOIS — Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) June 4, 2020

Young, per The Oklahoman, finished Wednesday’s game with 43 points, which included four 3-pointers, but his team ultimately lost 89-88 in overtime as Young’s potential game-winning shot was blocked at the buzzer.

Young’s NBA campaign came to a close on Thursday with the NBA approving a return-to-play plan amid the coronavirus pandemic that only includes teams that had the 22 best records in the league prior to the season being suspended on March 11.