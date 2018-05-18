Coming off his victory at UFC 223 over Evan Dunham, Canadian Olivier Aubin-Mercier will return to the Octagon in Calgary against American Alexander Hernandez.

Aubin-Mercier will enter the Canadian card on a four fight winning streak, with wins over Thibault Gouti, Drew Dober and Tony Martin preceding his TKO triumph over Dunham.

The Quebec Kid holds an 11-2 overall MMA record.

Hernandez made his promotional debut at UFC 222, scoring a KO victory over Beneil Dariush in just 42 seconds. The 25-year-old took the fight on short notice and used the upset victory to immediately propel himself into the UFC rankings.

The 13th ranked lightweight in the UFC holds a 9-1 record.

The July 28th event at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome will be headlined by a rematch between former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Their original bout ended in a no-contest after Alvarez landed illegal knees to the head of Poirier while he was downed.

Former featherweight champion Jose Also and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will also compete on the card.