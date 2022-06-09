Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving.

Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two points on serve. That game Auger-Aliassime the opportunity to serve for the match, and he converted the match point.

The Canadian, ranked ninth in the world, is seeded second at the grass-court event held outside the Dutch city of s'Hertogenbosch. He will next face the winner of a match between Russia's Karen Khachanov and Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

In other results Thursday, fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was upset 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) by Germany's Oscar Otte in the second round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Otte, ranked 61st in the world, next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.