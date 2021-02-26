A number of key injured players for the Toronto Maple Leafs skated on Friday, but Auston Matthews wasn't one of them. 

The centre missed practice due to a hand injury, and the team is listing him as day-to-day. 

 

"The good news is, it's not structural. It's more soreness. It's believed to be a minor issue, something that he's been dealing with and that he recently aggravated." TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday night on Insider Trading

Frederik Andersen, who has missed two-straight games due to a lower body injury was on the ice ahead of Leafs' practice. 

Joe Thornton, and Jake Muzzin, who have also missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, skated with the team. 

With Matthews sitting out, John Tavares is skating in the middle with Thornton and Mitch Marner on his wing.

 