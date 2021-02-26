A number of key injured players for the Toronto Maple Leafs skated on Friday, but Auston Matthews wasn't one of them.

The centre missed practice due to a hand injury, and the team is listing him as day-to-day.

Leafs centre Auston Matthews (hand) will not practice today and is listed as day-to-day. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 26, 2021

"The good news is, it's not structural. It's more soreness. It's believed to be a minor issue, something that he's been dealing with and that he recently aggravated." TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday night on Insider Trading.

Frederik Andersen, who has missed two-straight games due to a lower body injury was on the ice ahead of Leafs' practice.

Joe Thornton, and Jake Muzzin, who have also missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, skated with the team.

With Matthews sitting out, John Tavares is skating in the middle with Thornton and Mitch Marner on his wing.