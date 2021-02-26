46m ago
Matthews day-to-day with hand injury; Thornton, Muzzin return to practice
A number of key injured players for the Toronto Maple Leafs skated on Friday, but Auston Matthews wasn't one of them. The centre missed practice due to a hand injury, and the team is listing him as day-to-day.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs centre Auston Matthews (hand) will not practice today and is listed as day-to-day.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 26, 2021
"The good news is, it's not structural. It's more soreness. It's believed to be a minor issue, something that he's been dealing with and that he recently aggravated." TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday night on Insider Trading.
Frederik Andersen, who has missed two-straight games due to a lower body injury was on the ice ahead of Leafs' practice.
Joe Thornton, and Jake Muzzin, who have also missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, skated with the team.
With Matthews sitting out, John Tavares is skating in the middle with Thornton and Mitch Marner on his wing.
Lines at Leafs practice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2021
Thornton - Tavares - Marner
Barabanov - Kerfoot - Nylander
Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman
Petan - Boyd - Spezza
Sabourin, Galchenyuk, Vesey
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Bogosian
Lehtonen - Marincin
Campbell
Hutchinson @TSN_Edge