Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge in relation to an incident in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to court documents filed through Arizona’s judicial branch website, Matthews is charged with one count of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour or fighting.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews,” The Leafs said in a statement Tuesday night. “Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

According to ABC 15 in Arizona, police say they investigated the incident that reportedly took place in May between Matthews and a security officer at an apartment complex.

According to ABC 15’s report, Matthews saw the guard sitting in a car and decided to jiggle the door handle. Matthews also dropped his pants and exposed his underwear to the guard, according to police. A few days later, the guard filed a report about the incident.

Matthews hasn’t been arrested in relation to the charge and none of the allegations have been proven in court. Court documents show a hearing related to the case is scheduled for Scottsdale City Court on Wednesday. Matthews does not have to appear in person.

The 22-year-old Matthews was born in San Ramon, Calif., but moved to the Scottsdale area at an early age and played his youth hockey for the Arizona Bobcats.

He is entering the first season of a five-year contract extension he signed with the Leafs in February. The deal is worth a total of $58.17 million, with an annual salary cap hit of $11.634 million.

More to follow.