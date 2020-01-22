Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be in St. Louis for the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he will not be “actively participating in any on-ice events,” the team announced Wednesday night.

#Leafs forward Auston Matthews will attend the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend but will not be actively participating in any on-ice events. Matthews is listed as day-to-day as he receives acute treatment for an ongoing wrist condition. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 22, 2020

Matthews, 22, is listed as day-to-day as he receives acute treatment for an ongoing wrist condition.

The American has been dealing with the wrist issue for at least three weeks and collectively the Leafs and all involved decided he needs the rest, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Matthews agent Judd Moldaver says Auston has been dealing with the wrist issue for at least 3 weeks and collectively the Leafs and all involved decided he needs the rest. He’s more than happy to represent in St Louis in any off ice capacity. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 22, 2020

Matthews hasn’t missed any time this season, playing in all 49 games for Toronto, accumulating a team-leading 34 goals and 57 points.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk will replace Matthews on the Atlantic Division roster for the All-Star Game.

Forward Mitch Marner and goalie Frederik Andersen will represent Toronto on the ice during All-Star Weekend.

