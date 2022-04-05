Auston Matthews moved into tie atop the Toronto Maple Leafs record book for goals in a season with his hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Matthews tied Rick Vaive with his 54th goal of the season in the third period of Monday's 6-2 win, less than a week after becoming just the fourth Maple Leaf to top the 50-goal mark.

"It's humbling, it means a lot, just to be in the same sentence as a guy like Rick Vaive and these other guys that have come before us," Matthews said. "They have just kind of represented what it means to be a Toronto Maple Leaf. It means a lot and it's extremely humbling."

Matthews, who will have an opportunity to pass Vaive and claim the franchise record outright on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, reached the 50-goal mark for the first time this season. Vaive hit the mark three times, with his career-high 54 coming during the 1981-82 season.

Maple Leafs single-season goal leaders Player Season Goals Rick Vaive 1981-82 54 Auston Matthews 2021-22 54 Dave Andreychuk 1993-94 53 Rick Vaive 1983-84 52 Gary Leeman 1989-90 51 Rick Vaive 1982-83 51

Matthews' standout performance on Monday allowed the Maple Leafs to gain separation from the Lightning in the standings, taking a two-point lead with the two teams even in games played. Toronto remained second in the Atlantic Division with the win, while Tampa Bay fell into the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as they were jumped by the Boston Bruins.

"This is a big game for us, obviously," Matthews said of the win. "They're a really good team, they know how to win, so it was an important game for us this point of the season. All these points count and really matter. I think it's just a really complete game by everybody."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper put the blame for Matthews' success Monday on his team's defensive struggles, with Tampa Bay allowing five or more goals for the second straight game.

"Can't give a guy like him time and space the way we did," Cooper said. "You're leaving a 50-plus goal scorer all alone at the net and he's walking right down Broadway and nobody is touching him. That's on us."

Matthews, 24, is now on pace for 64 goals and could become the first player since Lightning captain Steven Stamkos in 2011-12 to top the 60-goal mark.