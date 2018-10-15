Marko Dano is heading to Colorado.

Marko Dano claimed by COL on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2018

Dano was claimed by the Avalanche after being placed on waivers by the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday prior to their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has not yet appeared in a regular season game this season, but had two goals and one assist in 23 games last year. He has also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks after being selected in the first-round of the 2013 Draft. For his career, Dano has 19 goals and 26 assists in 130 games.

The Avs will be back in action Tuesday against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden, while the Jets will travel to Pittsburgh for a tilt with the Penguins.