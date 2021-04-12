Avs maintain grip on top spot in TSN Power Rankings First in goal differential, first in expected goal differential and winners of four of their past five games, the Colorado Avalanche remain the top team in our Power Rankings.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Avs sit atop our list for a fourth consecutive week as they continue to dominate opponents. Outside of an 8-3 thumping at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, the Avalanche have been perfect in April and own an NHL-best .738 points percentage. Since the beginning of March, the top three scorers in the NHL are Avs teammates Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabe Landeskog – all with 32 points.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit second in our rankings for a third straight week. Like the Avalanche, the Maple Leafs have only lost one game in April – a 4-2 defeat Monday night to the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto ranks fifth in points percentage but sits fourth in goal differential and second in expected goal differential. We expect the Maple Leafs to crack the top three in points percentage before long.

The New York Rangers move up from 10th to eighth on our list despite ranking 17th in points percentage. The Rangers went 2-1-1 last week and rank ninth in goal differential and fifth in expected goal differential this season. With four games coming up against a beatable New Jersey Devils team and strong underlying numbers, we expect the Rangers to continue to push for a playoff spot in the East Division. This is a team to watch.

The Edmonton Oilers are the only other Canadian team to crack our top 10, moving up four places from 14th last week. The Oilers are on a five-day break after finishing last week with a 2-1-1 record. With approximately a month left in the season, it looks as though the Oilers will be jockeying for position with the Winnipeg Jets for second in the North Division.

The Jets sit one point ahead of the Oilers in the standings but one spot back of them in our Power Rankings. Winnipeg has won three of its past four games but is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators in which it allowed four breakaways. Defence remains the question with this team, which ranks sixth in goal differential but 22nd in expected goal differential. Goaltending will have to be solid every night.

The Montreal Canadiens are 2-3-0 in their past five games and have dropped out of the top 10, falling from seventh to 14th in our Power Rankings, which is also exactly where they sit in points percentage.

The Canadiens have an above-average goal differential and expected goal differential, but it’s tough to identify exactly what this team is. Games like Monday night’s 4-2 win against the Maple Leafs give the impression the Canadiens can beat just about anyone. Stretches like their recent three-game losing streak leave you wondering if they can threaten at all come playoff time.

The Calgary Flames are ranked 20th by our model despite their ranking 25th in points percentage.

The Flames are 1-3-0 in April and have games against the Maple Leafs and Canadiens this week. Calgary ranks 14th in expected goal differential but inconsistent goaltending and a lack of finish have cost the team points in the standings. While their postseason hopes are slim, the Flames do have five games left against the Canadiens, who are eight points ahead of them for the final playoff spot in the North.

After losing four of their past five games, the Ottawa Senators drop from 26th to 30th in our rankings. The Sens are coming off an impressive 4-2 win over the Jets in which Connor Brown scored for an eighth straight game, extending his franchise record. All eyes are on the future with this team and in the more immediate future, if Brown can extend his goal-scoring streak to nine games on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Canucks have yet to play a game in April and thus, did not qualify for our rankings this week. The Canucks are scheduled to resume play on Friday against the Oilers and we wish them continued success as they continue their return to play efforts.

