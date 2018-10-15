After the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, head coach Mike Babcock addressed the injury situation with starting goalie Frederik Andersen.

"He'll(Andersen) be starting when we play next. He'll be starting on Thursday." Babcock said to the media.

Andersen was listed as day-to-day with a knee injury on Monday and the Maple Leafs called up Eamon McAdam from Newfoundland on an emergency basis for the game against the Kings.

The 29-year-0old is 4-1-0 this season with a 3.02 goals against average and .899 save percentage.