Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, women's team legend Danielle Goyette and Edmonton Oilers great Ryan Smyth have been named to the Order of Hockey in Canada, Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday.

The trio will be honoured at a gala in London, Ont. this June.

A native of Manitouwadge, Ont., Babcock is the only coach in the "IIHF Triple Gold Club," having won Olympic gold (2010 and 2014), a world championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008). Babcock, 54, also has been behind the bench for a World Junior Hockey Championship title (1997) and a World Cup of Hockey win (2016). He is one of only 28 coaches to have been behind the bench for 1,000 or more games with the Anaheim Ducks, Red Wings and Maple Leafs.

Goyette is currently the head coach of the University of Calgary's women's team. A native of Saint-Nazaire, Que., Goyette was a member of two gold medal-winning Olympic teams (2002 and 2006) and a record eight world championship-winning teams. She is Canada's all-time leading scorer at the worlds, notching 29 goals and 24 assists over eight tournaments. Goyette served as Canada's flag bearer at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics.

Smyth finished up a 19-year NHL career in 2014, having spent the vast majority of it with the Oilers. Nicknamed 'Captain Canada,' the native of Banff, Alta. is also a member of the Triple Gold Club, capturing a world juniors title in 1995, two world championships (2003 and 2005) and an Olympic gold medal (2002). Smyth was also a member of Canada's World Cup-winning effort in 2004 and captured a Spengler Cup in 2012. Smyth had 386 goals and 456 assists in 1,270 career games with the Oilers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

The trio join the 21 members of the Order already honoured since 2012. The selections were made by a 12-person executive committee, established by Hockey Canada. After an initial group of five honourees in 2012, there has been a maximum of three selections annually since.

Already honoured are Jean Beliveau, Cassie Campbell, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Gord Renwick, Paul Henderson, Dave King, Mark Messier, Clare Drake, France St-Louis, Steve Yzerman, Jim Gregory, Pat Quinn, Serge Savard, David Branch, Geraldine Heaney, Mario Lemieux, Bob Nicholson, Scotty Bowman, Murray Costello and Fran Rider.