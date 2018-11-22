Still wearing red at practice, Matthews out at least three more games

Auston Matthews skated once again in a non-contact jersey on Thursday, while head coach Mike Babcock said he remains without a timeline for his return.

Matthews returned to Leafs practice last week in California for the first time since injuring his left shoulder on October 27th.

As TSN's Mark Masters notes, Matthews skated a in two full contact practices before returning from a separated right shoulder last year. He is dealing with the same injury in his left shoulder this season.

"Definitely want to get into at least one practice where it’s kind of full go and I’m bumping into guys and making sure everything’s stable," Matthews said Thursday.

Due to their busy schedule over the coming, the Maple Leafs will not practice again until Tuesday.

Auston Matthews (left shoulder) still in a red (no contact) sweater at Leafs practice



Seems very unlikely he returns this weekend



Last year, Matthews went through two full contact practices before returning — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2018

The Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night before returning home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs will continue their three-game homestand on Monday night against the Boston Bruins and conclude it Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Matthews was injured in the second period of a game against the Winnipeg Jets when he was hit by defenceman Jacob Trouba. Surgery was not required.

The Maple Leafs announced that the 21-year-old would miss a minimum of four weeks and Saturday will mark exactly four weeks since the injury.

Matthews has appeared in 11 games this season and scored 10 goals with six assists and a minus-1 rating.

The first overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has posted 40 and 34 goal seasons in his first two years in the league