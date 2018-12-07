BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Rudolfs Balcers scored twice and had two assists as the Belleville Senators dominated the Laval Rocket 7-2 in American Hockey League action Friday.

Logan Brown, Jack Rodewald, Daniel Ciampini, Stefan Elliott and Paul Carey also got in on the action for Belleville (11-12-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Brown added three assists.

Jake Evans and Nikita Jevpalovs scored for the Rocket (8-14-3), the Montreal Canadiens' farm team, who went into the second period tied with Belleville at one goal apiece before giving up five in the middle frame.

Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves for the victory. Etienne Marcoux and Michael McNiven combined to stop 11 shots.

The Rocket were scoreless on three chances on the power play. The Senators were 2 for 2 with the man advantage.