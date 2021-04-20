1h ago
Orioles' Santander hurts leg on play at first base
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he hurt his left leg in the first inning of Tuesday's game at Miami.
The Canadian Press
MIAMI — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning of Tuesday's game at Miami.
Santander singled and was hurt returning to first base on a pickoff throw.
He was replaced by Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports