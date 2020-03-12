The Baltimore Orioles announced on Thursday that outfielder Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery to remove a malignant tumour on his colon.

The team says the tumour was discovered during a colonoscopy last week.

Lab results and prognosis for a return for the 27-year-old Mancini won't be known until next week.

Statement from Trey Mancini: pic.twitter.com/UWgyQ0RlhN — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 12, 2020

"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better," Mancini said in a statement. "I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."

A native of Winter Haven, FL, Mancini was set to head into his fifth MLB season.

In 154 games last year, Mancini batted .291 with 35 home runs, 97 runs batted in and an OPS of .899.