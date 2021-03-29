If Felix Hernandez pitches in a 16th big-league season, it won't be with the Baltimore Orioles.

The team confirmed on Monday that it granted the 34-year-old right-hander's request to be released.

The Orioles announced Félix Hernández was granted and given his release, confirming reports from this morning. He is not expected to return. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) March 29, 2021

The six-time All-Star had signed a minor-league deal with the team early last month.

Hernandez appeared set to join the rotation, but he incurred an elbow injury two weeks ago.

The Valencia, Venezuela native had resumed throwing and was expected to remain at the team's alternate site to finish up his rehab program.

The American League Cy Young Award winner in 2010, Hernandez left the Seattle Mariners after 15 seasons following the 2019 season and signed a deal for 2020 with the Atlanta Braves. He would not end up playing for the team, however, after opting out in early July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

