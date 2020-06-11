Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called the guidelines and procedures for reopening training facilities sent to each team by the NFL 'humanly impossible' on Thursday.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do. Humanly impossible," Harbaugh told radio station 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. "So, we're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you know, it's a communication sport. We have to able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice."

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams earlier this week detailing the plan to reopen training facilities for players after they were closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, with strict guidelines that includes physical distancing in locker rooms, weight rooms, and meeting rooms, among others.

"I'm pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced," Harbaugh continued. "Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [players' association] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they're giving us and get our work done. That's the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I'm a little frustrated with what I'm hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better."

Harbaugh added he expects there to be more realistic and practical guidelines agreed to by the time training camps open, which is scheduled for late July.