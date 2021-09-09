Thursday's Baltimore Ravens practice ended up being a dreadful one for the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports both All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards are believed to have incurred torn ACLs.

The concern for both players — Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards — is a torn ACL, sources say. They both will have tests to confirm. Just terrible. https://t.co/K9GpDU0SI7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

The team is waiting for tests for confirmation.

Peters, 28, was headed into his third season with the Ravens after a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

In 14 games last season, Peters recorded 52 tackles, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

For his six-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rams and Ravens, Peters has 31 interceptions with six returned for touchdowns.

The injury to Edwards is of extra significance to the Ravens with second-year back JK Dobbins also out for the season, having torn his ACL last month.

In 16 games a season ago, the 26-year-old Edwards ran for 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns.

Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon are currently the other running backs on the club's roster. Former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell signed to the team's practice roster earlier this week and is expected to be activated ahead of the Ravens' season-opening game on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.