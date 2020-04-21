Lions’ Burnham still planning as if there will be a season

VANCOUVER— The B.C. Lions have signed free-agent kicker Sergio Castillo to a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old Castillo connected on 41-of-45 field goal attempts and hit 30-of-33 convert attempts in 2019 while earning a West Division all-star selection and the team nomination for most outstanding special teams player.

He also had 14 punts for 73 yards before Josh Bartel took over those duties in week five of the season.

Prior to signing with the Lions in 2019 training camp, Castillo suited up in 20 games over three seasons (2015-17) split between Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton and made 39-of-47 field goal attempts while only missing two of his 27 attempts on converts.

The native of La Joya, Texas began 2020 with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks where he suited up for all five games and made five field goals, helping the squad to an undefeated record before play was suspended.

"I'm just blessed to have an opportunity to kick for the B.C. Lions," Castillo said in a statement.

"For the first time in my career, I'm going to be able to go back to a team for the second season in a row. That's something I've always wanted: stability with not only a team, but in the community."