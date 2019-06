The BC Lions are expected to sign All-Star defensive back Branden Dozier to a contract, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing that last season’s Eastern All-star safety @Doz43 will soon be a member of the BCLions. Was a free agent after spending last 2 season with @MTLAlouettes. 150 tackles and 5 int’s over that span. #Lions #Als #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 24, 2019

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, recording 84 tackles and five interceptions over 17 games in 2018, good enough to be named to the Eastern All-Star team.

Dozier had 66 tackles, two sacks and one interception over 18 games in his rookie campaign in 2017.