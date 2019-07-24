The BC Lions looked earlier in the week that they had an agreement with offensive tackle Avery Jordan but he's been sent home without a contract according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Reported on Monday the #BCLions had brought in OT Avery Jordan for a look. Turned out he was far too light for their liking and was sent home without a contract. The team will continue too look at other 🇺🇸 options at OT. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 25, 2019

Lalji reports Jordan was "far too light for their liking" and the team will continue looking at other options on the offensive line.

Jordan, the younger brother of NBA star DeAndre Jordan, played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season but was released at the end of training camp.

The Lions (1-5) will battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Place Saturday night in Week 6.