Tyler Tardi and his British Columbia rink are back-to-back Canadian junior curling champions after beating Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan, 8-4, in Sunday's final from Shawinigan, Quebec.

The 19-year-old Tardi is just the sixth male skip to win back-to-back Canadian juniors.

Tardi alongside third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi and lead Zac Curtis will now travel to Aberdeen, Scotland for the world junior curling championships, slated to run from March 3-10.

Tardi finished fifth at the world championships last year and will look to improve this time around.

“Definitely some unfinished business,” Tardi told Curling Canada after the game.

In women's action, Kaitlyn Jones of Nova Scotia downed Quebec's Laurie St. George, 5-3, to claim the gold medal earlier Sunday.

Jones was joined by third Kristin Clarke, second Karlee Burgess and lead Lindsay Burgess as the victory marked the fifth Canadian junior women’s championship for Nova Scotia and second in three years.

Team Jones will represent Canada at the world championships in Aberdeen.