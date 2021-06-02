A third spell at Chelsea doesn't appear to be in the cards for Romelu Lukaku.

On international duty with Belgium, the 27-year-old striker says he will stay with Serie A champions Inter.

"I am staying," he told a Belgian TV station ahead of Thursday's friendly with Greece. "I feel good at Inter."

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United in 2019. In two seasons at the San Siro, Lukaku has 64 goals in 95 appearances. His 24 league goals this season was enough to earn Serie A Most Valuable Player honours.

With the departure of manager Antonio Conte and rumours that the club was looking to keep its wage bill down, Lukaku's name had come up in transfer talks in recent weeks with the Blues and Manchester City among rumoured suitors.

Lukaku says he's happy with the situation at the club and has already been in contact with Simone Inzaghi, who is set to become the club's new boss, but has yet to officially agree to terms.

"I've already had contact with the man who becomes our new manager," Lukaku said of Inzaghi. "Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of [winning the league] again."

Following Thursday's match with Greece, Lukaku and Belgium are set to take on Croatia in another friendly on Sunday before kicking off their Euro campaign on June 12 against Russia in Group B action in St. Petersburg.