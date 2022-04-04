Report: Nets' Simmons ruled out for rest of season, play-in

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash has ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season and play-in, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Ben Simmons did more at practice today, but is still far from playing. Nash ruled him out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 4, 2022

Simmons was acquired in a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10.

The 25-year-old point guard hasn't appeared in any games this season.

For his career, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.