14m ago
Report: Nets' Simmons ruled out for rest of season, play-in
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash has ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season and play-in, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Simmons was acquired in a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 10.
The 25-year-old point guard hasn't appeared in any games this season.
For his career, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.