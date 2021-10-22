14m ago
Report: Simmons speaks with 76ers, not ready to play yet
Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons spoke to head coach Doc Rivers, co-star Joel Embiid and the entire team Friday and said he is not mentally ready to play yet and needs some time, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2021
Charania tweets that Simmons "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself."
Simmons was suspended from Philadelphia's season-opener after being asked to leave practice earlier in the week. Multiple reports indicate Simmons refused to participate in a defensive drill, leading to Rivers to ask Simmons to leave.
