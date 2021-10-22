Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons spoke to head coach Doc Rivers, co-star Joel Embiid and the entire team Friday and said he is not mentally ready to play yet and needs some time, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania tweets that Simmons "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself."

Simmons was suspended from Philadelphia's season-opener after being asked to leave practice earlier in the week. Multiple reports indicate Simmons refused to participate in a defensive drill, leading to Rivers to ask Simmons to leave. 

More to come.