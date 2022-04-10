There is optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Brooklyn Nets debut should the team advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This assumes Simmons continues his progression in strengthening his legs and back. The former Philadelphia 76er has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so, Charania tweets.

Charania adds the Nets and Simmons have been managing his back issue and have been on the same page in the recovery process.

Simmons was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Sixers in exchange for James Harden in February.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 58 games last season for Philadelphia. He requested a trade and has not played yet this season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons played four seasons with the Sixers before being dealt to the Nets.

The Nets are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and will participate in the play-in tournament next week.