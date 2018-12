The Cincinnati Bengals have lost wide receiver AJ Green to a foot injury in their game against the Denver Broncos.

INJURY UPDATE: WR A.J. Green reported with a right foot injury.



He is declared out.#DENvsCIN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2018

Green, who has been battling a toe injury prior to Week 13, was injured in the first half. Green was carted to the locker room before the team made the announcement that he would not return.

In eight games for the Bengals this season, Green has 45 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns.