The Vancouver Canucks have a decision to make on the future of defenceman Alex Edler.

Edler is in the final season of his current contract, which carries a $5 million cap hit, and could be on the move if the Canucks elect to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Monday the team is still debating whether to open extension talks with the 32-year-old.

“Internally, we’re going to be meeting this week with our hockey operations group and we’re going to talk about it some more and then act upon it,” Benning said, per the Vancouver Sun. “We’re going to look at all of our options. He [Edler] has been a part of the organization for a long time and I know he wants to continue on.”

Benning said the Canucks decision will come down their depth behind him in the organization.

“Do we have anybody who can replace what he brings to our group?” asked Benning. “Those are conversations we have to have. He’s having a good season and playing as well as he has the last three or four years. He sees the vision we’ve been talking about with drafting well and the path we’re going down and he seems excited.”

Edler owns a full no-trade clause in his contract and said Monday he has not been asked to waive it as of yet.

“It might not be my decision, but we’ll see how it goes,” he said “I’ve always re-signed before my last year, so it’s a bit different. Whatever happens, I’ll deal with it. I really don’t speculate too much with the different options that could happen.”

The native of Ostersund, Sweden has spent his entire playing career with the Canucks since being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He said in September he "would love" to re-sign in Vancouver and reiterated those comments Monday.

“If I could pick any team I wanted today, there’s no guarantees,” Edler said. “It’s such a competitive league and I think it’s pretty exciting with the change here. We had a great team and it’s been a rebuild and we’re on our way up. I think it would be good to be a part of that.

“I like it here and I’ve been treated well and like the city.”