Best Bets: TSN Edge NFL Staff Best Bets For The Divisional Round

After all of the anticipation heading into the playoffs, the NFL Wild Card Weekend round certainly lived up to the hype.

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams pulled off outright upsets as underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both won but failed to cover.

Will we see more upsets this weekend?

Here are our best bets for the NFL Divisional Round.

Luke Bellus: Los Angeles Rams U 18.5 at Green Bay Packers

Is it just me, or is Sean McVay trying to tell us that he doesn’t trust his supposed franchise quarterback.

After getting an emergency start in Week 17, John Wolford got the nod for the Rams against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, with Jared Goff backing him up.

When Wolford went down with an injury, Goff entered the game and… looked like Jared Goff.

Maybe that’s the issue, that Jared Goff is who he is.

The fact that one week – and a playoff win – later and McVay waited until Wolford was officially ruled out to name Goff his starter says a lot.

Or maybe it just tells us that he knows his California quarterback has a checkered past with cold-weather games.

Since entering the league, Goff has played just two games in sub-30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) weather, and the results have not been, well, I’ll let you decide.

Two games, two losses, zero touchdowns, five interceptions, and just 190.5 passing yards per game.

With the weather expected to be in the mid-to-low 30s, I don’t see Goff having a big afternoon, and their ground game could struggle against this Packers defence that hasn’t seen a player rush for 100 yards since Week 12.

I think this Rams defence might keep them in the game, but I simply don’t trust Goff to take the Rams +6.5, and while the under also feels like a good play, I can see turnovers leading to short fields and points.

However, What I can’t envision is this Los Angeles offence travelling to Lambeau in January and putting up a lot of points, so we’re going to fade that and take the under on the Rams team total.

Pick: Rams under 18.5 points

Chris Amberley: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 at New Orleans Saints

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me twice, shame on me.

What about a third time?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have failed twice versus the New Orleans Saints this season, but there’s reason to believe the third time will be the charm.

Tom Brady and the Bucs enter play this weekend on fire, having scored at least 31 points in four straight games.

They rank first in expected points per play over the second half of the season and they just torched a very good Washington defence for 507 yards.

Tampa Bay did an excellent job protecting Brady in the wild card round and will need a similar performance against the Saints.

Last time these teams met, Brady was pressured on 50 per cent of his drop backs, which led to him throwing three picks and absorbing three sacks.

A big reason for the offensive line failure that night was the absence of Ali Marpet.

Brady’s trusted left guard, who will be back in the lineup on Sunday, hasn’t allowed a sack over his past 1,075 pass attempts.

Defensively, no team is better at stopping the run than the Buccaneers.

They’ve held Alvin Kamara to 2.7 yards per carry and 4.28 yards per target in their first two meetings.

If they can contain Kamara again, they will force Drew Brees to beat them with his arm.

Brees has not threatened the Bucs’ secondary in two meetings, averaging just 4.5 and 5.0 yards per attempt.

He’s going to have to push the ball downfield in this matchup, and I’m not convinced his 42-year-old arm will be able to do so.

Pick: Buccaneers +3

Domenic Padula: Cleveland Browns +10.5 at Kansas City Chiefs

The closer we get to kick off, the less confident I feel backing the favourites to cover this week.

I still think the Kansas City Chiefs win and advance all the way to the Super Bowl.

I’m just not confident they will cover more than 10 against a Cleveland team that should be able to run all over them in this game.

The Browns averaged 163.0 rushing yards per game and went 10-3 in games that running back Nick Chubb played this season.

When that ground game is rolling, Cleveland has been difficult to stop.

In fact, the Browns have already topped 40 points on four different occasions this season, including last week’s 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Weekend Round.

While I’m not about to dismiss the fact that Kansas City is still the obvious Super Bowl favourite after going 14-2, I’m also not prepared to overlook the fact that Patrick Mahomes and company covered just once over their final eight games of the season.

I’ll take the points and hope Cleveland can keep this game close.

Pick: Cleveland Browns +10.5