Bianca Andreescu pulled out of her doubles match with Fanny Stollar at the French Open on Wednesday, citing a right shoulder injury.

Andreescu is Canada's last remaining player in the singles draw at Roland Garros and is playing in her first tournament since March. She is scheduled to face Sofia Kenin of America on Thursday.

ROLAND GARROS: Concerning news - Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of her intended doubles match today alongside Fanny Stollar of Hungary. The reason cited is "right shoulder injury." No word yet on how this affects her second-round singles match on Thursday against Sofia Kenin — Tom Tebbutt (@tomtebbutt) May 29, 2019

The 18-year-old defeated Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, in a match that was suspended due to darkness on Monday. It was her first match since March 25 when she retired from a fourth-round match at the Miami Open with a shoulder injury. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

Andreescu, the tournament's 22nd seed, said her shoulder was "really good" after the match on Tuesday.

"I was a little bit sore today," Andreescu said. "I'm not surprised because it's my first match in six weeks. All the nerves are kicking in again. But I got treatment and I'm feeling really (good), actually, considering. Shoulder, it's really good and I'm really pleased. Just got to keep getting treatment and I'll be good."