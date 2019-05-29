1h ago
Andreescu pulls out of doubles match in Paris
TSN.ca Staff
Bianca Andreescu pulled out of her doubles match with Fanny Stollar at the French Open on Wednesday, citing a right shoulder injury.
Andreescu is Canada's last remaining player in the singles draw at Roland Garros and is playing in her first tournament since March. She is scheduled to face Sofia Kenin of America on Thursday.
The 18-year-old defeated Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, in a match that was suspended due to darkness on Monday. It was her first match since March 25 when she retired from a fourth-round match at the Miami Open with a shoulder injury. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.
Andreescu, the tournament's 22nd seed, said her shoulder was "really good" after the match on Tuesday.
"I was a little bit sore today," Andreescu said. "I'm not surprised because it's my first match in six weeks. All the nerves are kicking in again. But I got treatment and I'm feeling really (good), actually, considering. Shoulder, it's really good and I'm really pleased. Just got to keep getting treatment and I'll be good."