St. Louis Blue assistant general manager Bill Armstrong has verbally agreed to become the Arizona Coyotes next GM, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported, adding paperwork on a five-year contract still hasn't been signed or finalized.

Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2004 and also held the position of director of amateur scouting. He also has experience coaching in the American Hockey League and ECHL.

