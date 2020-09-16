5h ago
Armstrong agrees to become Coyotes GM
St. Louis Blue assistant general manager Bill Armstrong has verbally agreed to become the Arizona Coyotes next GM, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported, adding paperwork on a five-year contract still hasn't been signed or finalized.
TSN.ca Staff
All signs point to Armstrong becoming the Coyotes' next GM.
Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2004 and also held the position of director of amateur scouting. He also has experience coaching in the American Hockey League and ECHL.
More details to come.