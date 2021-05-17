Despite the St. Louis Blues placing three players in the league's COVID Protocol last week, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic there are no current plans to postpone any of the team's playoff games.

The Blues confirmed early last week that Jake Walman had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Nathan Walker was added to the COVID Protocol on Friday, and David Perron was added one day later.

“There is always concern when Players or Club staff test positive for COVID-19,” Daly wrote in an email to The Athletic. “The level of concern is always a function of the precise circumstances involved.

“At the current time, there is no consideration being given to postponing games."

The Blues are scheduled to open their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

St. Louis could be without Perron, who was the team's leading scorer this season with 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games.