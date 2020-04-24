McKenzie breaks down the NHL’s possible plans for phasing back in to play

As the NHL attempts to formulate plans to restart the 2019-20 season, deputy commissioner Bill Daly says a single positive or multiple positive tests involving players or personnel wouldn’t put an immediate halt to on-ice activity.

“Everything depends on the facts and the entire set of circumstances,” Daly told TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “but no, we do not believe that one positive test, even multiple positive tests wouldn’t necessarily shut the whole thing

down.

On Thursday’s edition of Insider Trading, the insiders revealed the NHL’s plan to attempt a restart of the season in July with four cities acting as hubs. The city of Edmonton was discussed as a possible destination.

Later that day, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced a recommendation to prohibit gatherings of more than 15 people to all events and festivals through to the end of summer.