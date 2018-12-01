NEW YORK — Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was fined $33,425 for fighting by the NFL on Saturday.

Lawson was ejected from Sunday's 24-21 win over Jacksonville for fighting with Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette was suspended for one game and will miss Sunday's matchup with AFC South rival Indianapolis.

The incident occurred with 2:57 left in the third quarter.

Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief had what was initially ruled a 30-yard TD reception at the left pylon. He was on the ground battling for control of the ball with Levi Wallace when a Jaguars player struck Bills safety Micah Hyde from behind.

Players then began shoving each other, with Lawson going after Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde. That's when Fournette ran across the field to target Lawson.

They exchanged punches in the left corner of the end zone on the Bills side of the field before eventually being separated.

Hyde was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Jaguars safety Barry Church was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness during the game.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrations involving the giant Salvation Army red kettle behind the end zone during Dallas' win over Washington on Thanksgiving. Elliott dropped $21 (his uniform number) into the kettle after scoring an early touchdown. The cash was handed to him by a team photographer.

Also, after scoring on a scrambling 5-yard run, quarterback Dak Prescott let Elliott help him into another kettle on the other end of the field, drawing the same unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Elliott had two years ago.

Teammate Xavier Woods was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness in the game.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was fined $20,054 for a hit on Jets quarterback Josh McCown in New England's 27-13 win. And Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In other fines:

Packers safety Kentrell Brice was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness in Green Bay's loss to Minnesota on Sunday night.

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness in their loss to the Saints on Thanksgiving night.

Browns linebacker Genard Avery was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness in their win over the Bengals and Lions safety Glover Quin was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness in their loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving.

