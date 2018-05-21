The Richie Incognito saga with the Buffalo Bills is over.

The team announced the release of the 34-year-old guard from the team's reserve/retired list on Monday, weeks after the four-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement over health concerns, but then backtracked. The Nebraska product is now a free agent.

A native of Englewood, NJ, Incognito announced his retirement on April 10.

"I'm, done. That's it," Incognito told The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci. "It's been a long career. Went to the doctor -- my liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame."

Only three days later, Incognito tweeted that he was returning.

@BuffaloBillsPR That was a short lived retirement. See you Monday for off season program 🤣 #madeyalook — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018

Hours after announcing his return, Incognito asked for his release on Twitter.

@BuffaloBillsPR @buffalobills

Please release me from my contract. Contact @AthletesFirst for further updates. Thank you for your service 🤣 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018

Bills general manager Brandon Beane then denied that a return or a release was on the table.

"I’m not going to get into details," Beane said at a media availability on April 17. "Richie is on the reserve/retired list which is not a part of our 90-man roster and that’s really what it is. I don’t think it’s the time to get into it. Let’s leave it as is."

Incognito spent the the past three seasons with the Bills and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Taken in the third round of 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, Incognito spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis before being waived late into the 2009 season. He played the last three games of that season with the Bills after being claimed on waivers.

Incognito signed with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2010 season to a one-year deal, before agreeing to a three-year deal with the team the following offseason. Incognito was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season for his part in bullying fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, who had quit the team over the abuse. An NFL investigation found Incognito culpable for his role and issued him a three-month suspension. He never played for the Dolphins again and sat out all of the 2014 season.