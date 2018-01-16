With Kaitlyn Lawes set to represent Canada at the Olympics for a second time, Team Jennifer Jones needed to find a replacement third for the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia.

Team Jones has found that replacement with Winnipeg native Shannon Birchard.

"Excited and grateful for the opportunity to play! Can't wait to get things going!" Birchard said in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

Birchard, 24, skips her own team in Manitoba and is coming off a 3-4 performance at the Manitoba Scotties. She also competed in the Road to the Roar Pre-Trials in November, just missing the playoffs after a tiebreaker loss to Shannon Kleibrink. Birchard is a two-time provincial junior champion, but has never appeared at a Scotties.

Lawes competed with her team at the Manitoba Scotties last week shortly after winning the Canadian mixed doubles Olympic trials with partner John Morris. The Scotties run from Jan 27-Feb 4 with the Olympics starting on Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The dates are just too close, forcing Lawes to miss nationals. This will be her second straight Olympics after Team Jones won gold in Sochi four years ago.

"First time in 8 Years that I will miss a game with the squad, but I am excited to cheer my heart out for these ladies! Welcome @ShannonBirchard ! Thanks for helping us out!" Lawes said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Team Jones is heading back to the Canadian championship after being upset at provincials last year. They beat Darcy Robertson in this year's final, 7-6.

The Winnipeg foursome last won the Scotties in 2015, the fifth of skip Jones' career.