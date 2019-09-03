Two videos surfaced on TMZ late in August that showed UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn in an altercation inside and outside of a bar in Hawaii.

In one video Penn is on top of another man fighting him on the ground, while the other video shows him being knocked to the ground by a punch from the same man.

The 40-year-old tells TSN that he was familiar with the person from the altercation and that he tried unsuccessfully to diffuse the situation before it escalated into a full blown fight.

“I’m at a concert going to meet a friend that I’ve known since we were really young kids and I’m over there and an acquaintance of mine, he gets mad about something, you know something was said or it was an old past thing and then he wants to fight about it,” Penn told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“I was like, ‘no, no, I don’t want to fight, we’re friends, everything is cool.’ He even walks outside and I’m thinking, this is silly I’m going to go get him, calm him down and get him to come back inside and enjoy the concert, we’ve got some other friends there. I walk outside to go give the guy a hug and then he hits me twice and I’m like no, calm down. I try to give him another hug and he hits me a couple more times and he hits me again.”

Penn says that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“Whoever put that video up cut it in half, I wish they had the whole thing that showed me trying to hug the guy. Finally my adrenaline picked up because he was hitting me so much so I said go ahead and hit me again, really I thought the guy would eventually just say forget it BJ, whatever, walk away, but he hit me and he hit me good and knocked me down and then when I got back up he tried it again and I just had to defend myself and that’s what you see in the second video.”

This is not the first time Penn has been caught on video fighting someone outside of the Octagon. In June another video showed him in an altercation outside of a strip club.

“There was another video on TMZ of me holding somebody on the ground,” Penn said. “I’m in the middle of a custody case right now and from that last one I already got a lot of flak from the custody evaluator, from their lawyer of course, from my lawyer.”

“The last thing I want to do is get into any type of trouble, my custody case, me seeing my kids depends on all this stuff and it’s just really strange how things just happen and you never see this kind of stuff, but here I am in a custody case and this happened twice.”

Penn is expected to meet Nik Lentz in a fight that has been agreed to, though no official date has been set.

Lentz has previously said the fight would take place on Oct. 18 in Boston, but Penn says he needs more time to prepare and has been working with the UFC towards a possible date in November.

Hear BJ Penn’s entire interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Wednesday’s edition of the TSN MMA Show.