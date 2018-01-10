The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Anthony Duclair and defenceman Adam Clendening to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin.

Duclair, 22, has nine goals and six assists in 33 games with Arizona this season.

Craig Custance of The Athletic reported on Jan. 4 that Duclair had requested a trade out of Arizona.

Drafted in the third round by the New York Rangers in 2013, Duclair was traded to the Coyotes in 2015 as part of a deal for veteran blueliner Keith Yandle.

He signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes last summer and is eligible to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

In 190 NHL contests, Duclair has 35 goals and 46 assists.

Clendening has two assists in five games with the Coyotes this season, while Panik has six goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract last offseason with Chicago.

Dauphin, 22, had four goals and 10 assists for the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL.

No salary will be retained by either side.