The Chicago Blackhawks have locked up free agent Swedish forward Jacob Nilsson to a one-year contact.

The 24-year-old Nilsson scored eight goals and added 10 assists over 40 games with the Mora IK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18. The centre scored 20 goals and 22 assists over 46 games the year prior in a lower league.

Nilsson is 5-10 and 168 pounds.

According to AZSports' Craig Morgan, the Arizona Coyotes were also interested in Nilsson.