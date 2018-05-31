1h ago
Blackhawks sign Swedish F Nilsson
TSN.ca Staff
The Chicago Blackhawks have locked up free agent Swedish forward Jacob Nilsson to a one-year contact.
The 24-year-old Nilsson scored eight goals and added 10 assists over 40 games with the Mora IK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18. The centre scored 20 goals and 22 assists over 46 games the year prior in a lower league.
Nilsson is 5-10 and 168 pounds.
According to AZSports' Craig Morgan, the Arizona Coyotes were also interested in Nilsson.