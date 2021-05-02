Snell gets first win with Padres over Giants

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell earned his first win for the San Diego Padres, backed by Manny Machado's early three-run homer in a 6-2 victory Saturday over the San Francisco Giants.

Pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run single as San Diego pulled away.

Snell (1-0) gave up one earned run and five hits in five innings, striking out six. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was acquired from Tampa Bay in an off-season trade.

Machado provided all the offence San Diego would need with his three-run shot to left-centre field off Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) in the first inning.

Leadoff hitter Trent Grisham singled and Fernando Tatis Jr. walked before Machado jumped on a hanging knuckle-curve.

Staked to a 3-0 lead, Snell was in charge through the first three innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by getting Wilmer Flores to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

San Francisco rallied in the fifth. Mauricio Dubon hit his first home run of the season, a leadoff shot to left field. After an error by Cronenworth at second base, Darin Ruf drove in a run with a sharp single to make it 3-2. Snell struck out Brandon Belt swinging with the bases loaded to preserve the slim lead.

Snell was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth.

Profar homered on the first pitch of the Padres eighth against reliever Camilo Doval to make it 4-2.

Later in the inning, Tatis and Eric Hosmer executed a double steal with two outs. Cronenworth followed by driving in two runs with a single to right against reliever Jose Alvarez.

DeSclafani lasted six innings, giving up three earned runs and three hits while striking out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said SS Brandon Crawford wasn’t in the starting lineup due to a calf injury, but the team hoped he would be available to come off the bench if needed.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14 ERA) starts Sunday in the three-game series finale.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler had not announced a starter for Sunday yet. It could be RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 1.24), who would be pitching on his regular turn, or RHP Dinelson Lamet if the Padres determine he’s healthy enough to come off the injured list.

