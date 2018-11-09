TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs (optional) and Devils (optional) skated at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

The Maple Leafs did something no other Eastern Conference team did last season: hold Taylor Hall off the scoresheet.

The dynamic Devils winger, who won the Hart Trophy after picking up 93 points in 76 games, failed to register a goal or assist in three games against the Leafs. The only other team to shut Hall out a year ago was Nashville and he only played the Predators once.

"When you're playing those top guys, you just try to play them a little harder," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "He plays a lot of minutes (19:46 TOI/G), very important on their power play so you try and be a bit harder on him ... He's a great skater, that's a big strength of his."

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen, in particular, seems to have Hall’s number allowing just one goal against him in 11 career NHL showdowns.

"Personally, I’ve had trouble scoring on him in my career," Hall admitted without prompting this morning. "He seems to be a guy that when he sees the shot he’s going to make the save because he’s so big and he reacts well. [It’s] huge to get traffic in front of him and make his job hard. Whether it's traffic or getting him sliding side to side and rebound shots, second chances, those are the ways you beat the best goalies in the league and he's obviously up there."

Hall has started strong this season with 15 points in 13 games. He’s only been held without a point in two games and one was the season opener.

"I still think I have another level to get to this year," Hall said. “Certainly, the line (with Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri) has been playing well. We have been producing and a game like tonight is huge for us. We have to lead the way and play well.”

"I think their line is unbelievable," Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "Palmieri scores and gets to the net. [Hischier] is unbelievable, unreal edges, sees the whole rink, plays fast. Hall has got unbelievable speed and shoots the puck. Together they're a real good unit."

Leafs Ice Chips: Andersen has Hall's number Reigning NHL MVP Taylor Hall produced against pretty much every team in the NHL except for the Maple Leafs, and more specifically Frederik Andersen. Mark Masters has more.

----

Hall and the Devils toured the Hockey Hall of Fame yesterday. Hall has visited the shrine a number of times over the years, but this was the first time he could see his name on the Hart Trophy.

"Yeah, they had me take a couple pictures with it," he said sheepishly. "I mean, it’s probably something that later on in my life I’ll go back and kind of revisit and think about how cool it was, but in the moment, now, it’s something where I want to focus on my season this year and my career going forward. But, obviously, very cool to see my name up there."

The lesson to not take anything for granted was hammered home early in Hall's career as the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft was traded by Edmonton in 2016 and didn’t experience playoff hockey until last spring. And that run ended in the first round after only five games.

So, Hall is still seeking a prolonged postseason run and many of his teammates are in a similar position. Perhaps that’s why a certain request by the Hall of Fame created some tension after the team polished off a special dinner in the Great Hall. "A little awkward at the end," Hall revealed. "They wanted us to take a picture around the Stanley Cup and there are not many guys that have really ever been close to winning it on our team, so we had to move to the side and get a better picture. But it’s always cool to be around the history of the game. And when you're in Toronto you definitely feel the love of hockey that Toronto has."

Devils' Hall of Fame trip ends awkwardly due to Cup picture Reigning Hart trophy winner Taylor Hall took time with his Devils teammates to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame while in Toronto. The night ended with an awkward situation involving the Stanley Cup.

​