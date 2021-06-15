Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer went 0-4 Tuesday night in his first rehab start with the Buffalo Bisons.

As planned, the 31-year-old, who has missed most of the 2021 season with lower body injuries, played five innings in centre field before being pulled from the game.

In his first at-bat, Springer hit a grounder to third base and almost beat out the throw.

The Bisons would go on to win 14-1.

"It could take one game, it could take five, it could take 10. We're going to communicate with him every day to see how he feels," said manager Charlie Montoyo on Monday.

Springer has been out of the lineup since May 2 and has only played in four games with the team this season as he battles back from a quad injury.

In those four games, Springer is hitting .200 with two home runs, three RBI and an .894 OPS.

Springer was signed to a six-year, $150 million deal by Toronto this off-season, the richest contract in franchise history.