George Springer is taking another big step toward a return.

George Springer starts rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo in Rochester.



Montoyo on timeline:

“It could take one game, it could take five, it could take 10. We’re going to communicate with him every day to see how he feels.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 14, 2021

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Monday that Springer will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo in Rochester against the Red Wings.

"It could take one game, it could take five, it could take 10. We're going to communicate with him every day to see how he feels," Montoyo said.

Last week, Montoyo told reporters a rehab assignment for the 31-year-old outfielder "shouldn't be too far away."

Springer has been limited to just four games so far this year as he continues to recover from a quad injury he suffered while rehabbing an oblique strain early in the season. In those four games, Springer has a batting average of .200 with two home runs and three RBI.

He signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays in January, making him the most expensive free agent signing in team history.