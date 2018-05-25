The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-handed pitcher Deck McGuire to the Tripe-A Buffalo Bisons after Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

McGuire pitched two innings on Thursday, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

The 28-year-old has a 6.48 ERA over 8 1/3 innings in four games this season with the Blue Jays this season.

The team has yet to announce a corresponding move, but could elect to add another bat to their roster as they begin a three-game set against the National League's Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Blue Jays dropped to 23-27 with Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Angels.