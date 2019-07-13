Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is day-to-day with nerve inflammation in his elbow, manager Charlie Montoyo has confirmed.

Giles was not used in a save situation during the Blue Jays 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Satruday.

"I got some work done during the all-star break," Giles said after Saturday's game. "A little sore from it still, so we're being cautious with it. Just a little irritated. I'm day-to-day right now and, hopefully, I'll be back on the mound tomorrow."

The 28-year-old had a massage when he returned to the team after the all-star break and then felt the problem while playing catch.

Giles has converted 13 saves with a 1-2 record and a 1.45 ERA in 31 innings this season for the Blue Jays, his second with the team.