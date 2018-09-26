The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to officially announce manager John Gibbons will not return to the team for the 2019 season on Wednesday prior to their home finale against the Houston Astros, according to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips.

Phillips adds that Gibbons will likely finish the 2018 season with the Jays as their manager.

The Jays hold a record of 71-87, 35.5 games behind the first place Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Over 11 years as Toronto's bench boss, Gibbons holds a record of 791-786 going into Wednesday's game.

Gibbons Stat Pack

Gibbons All-Time Among Managers

Rank Active Rank

Games 1578 83rd 12th

Wins 791 82nd 11th

Losses 787 84th 12th



Gibbons Ranks As Blue Jays Manager

Games 1578 2nd

Wins 791 2nd

Losses 787 2nd

(Cito Gaston 1st in all categories)



Most Games as Blue Jays Manager

Rk Mgr G

1 Cito Gaston 1731

2 John Gibbons 1578

3 Bobby Cox 648

4 Jimy Williams 523

5 Roy Hartsfield 484

The 56-year-old was also fired mid-season in June 2008 after the Blue Jays got off to a 35-39 start.

While expectations weren’t as high this season as they were in 2015 and 2016 when the Blue Jays advanced to consecutive American League Championship Series, the team was still expected by many to compete for a playoff spot in the AL East. They haven’t, selling off a number of key pieces at the trade deadline like Josh Donaldson, J.A. Happ, Roberto Osuna, John Axford and Seunghwan Oh.

The Jays have struggled this season and injuries to several regulars like Donaldson, Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez have taken their toll. On top of that, All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is still battling an injury that has kept him out all season.

Toronto started the season well, finishing April with a 16-12 record. However, their momentum stopped in May as the Jays finished the month 9-19, failing to win a single series in that span.

Gibbons was at the helm of the Jays since his second stint with the team started ahead of the 2012 campaign. His first stint began in August of 2004 when he took over for the fired Carlos Tosca on an interim basis. Gibbons’ tenure ran all the way to June of 2008, when he was replaced by Cito Gaston.