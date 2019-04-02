The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder Alen Hanson and right-handed pitchers Juan De Paula and Derek Law.

A popular outfielder, Pillar is in his seventh MLB season, all with the Jays.

He appeared in 142 games last season, batting .252 with 15 home runs, a career-high 59 runs batted in and an OPS of .708. In 16 at-bats this season, Pillar had one hit.

A native of West Hills, CA, Pillar made his name through highlight-reel defensive plays. He joins a Giants outfield short on experience with only Gerardo Parra having more than 50 games of MLB service.

To make room for Pillar, the Giants designated Michael Reed for assignment.

Hanson, 26, is in his fourth MLB season.

He appeared in 110 games for the Giants last season, batting .252 with 8 HR, 39 RBI and an OPS of .699. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

Law, 28, is also in his fourth MLB season. The reliever made only seven appearances for the Giants a season ago, going 1-0 with a 7.43 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.800 in 13.1 innings pitched. He made a career-high 61 appearances for the team in 2016.

De Paula was No. 18 in MLB Pipeline's top 30 Giants prospects in 2018.

A 21-year-old out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, De Paula finished last season in A-ball.