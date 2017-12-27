The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a four-year contract extension with general manager Doug Armstrong, the team announced Wednesday.

Blues owner Tom Stillman said earlier this month the team was in talks with Armstrong to extend his contract past this season.

Armstrong has served as the Blues general manager since 2010 and was named General Manager of the Year in 2013 The Blues have made the playoffs in each of their past six seasons despite two midseason coaching changes. Last season, Armstrong replaced Ken Hitchcock with Mike Yeo behind the bench and the team posted just 10 losses in their final 32 games en route to reaching the postseason.

The Blues own a total record of 337-185-56 since Armstrong became the team's general manager. The team sits third in the Central Division this season with a 23-13-2 record through 38 games.

Armstrong served two years as director of Player Personnel for the Blues before taking over as general manager in July of 2010.