Canucks F Horvat out with lower-body injury, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Forward Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury and will be re-valuated in two weeks, the Vancouver Canucks said on Friday.

Horvat blocked a shot with his foot and went straight to the dressing room early in the second period of Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Arizona Coyotes.

Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau had said after the game that the team was optimistic about a speedy return.

However, Horvat will now be sidelined as the Canucks make a late push for a playoff spot.

Horvat, 27, has 31 goals and 21 assists in 70 games this season.

The Canucks (37-28-10) currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 84 points.

The Vegas Golden Knights are fourth with 87 points, while the Los Angeles Kings hold the third spot with 88.